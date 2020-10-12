This article was originally published on CBD Balm Salves. To view the original article, click here.

The health benefits that CBD offers are making it popular among people all over the world. It is proven to be an effective remedy for health problems like stress, anxiety, depression, arthritis, muscle spasms, epilepsy, skin problems, Alzheimer’s disease, etc.

CBD is extracted from the cannabis plant. It is one of the many cannabinoid compounds present in the cannabis plant. There are different types of CBD products available in the market such as oils, tinctures, vapes, creams, balms, salves, etc.

Today, CBD cream is very popular for alleviating different forms of pain that affect the human body. We may suffer pain due to muscle cramps or muscle spasms. For older people, the chances of getting arthritis are higher and it causes severe pain in their joints. CBD possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the inflammations in the joints and alleviate the pain associated with it.

CBD cream is the most preferred CBD product for reducing the pain associated with the different forms of arthritis, cramps, etc. CBD cream is very popular because it gives a targeted relief and very easy to use

Keep on reading the article to find out the pros and cons of CBD cream.

Pros Of CBD Cream Cons Of CBD Cream Aids drug withdrawal Low CBD content Reduce pain Interaction with other drugs Lowers anxiety Minor side effects

Advantages Of CBD Cream – Helps In Drug Withdrawals

Substance abuse has become a serious problem among adolescents. Millions of young people around the world are addicted to drugs. Many recent studies are suggesting the use of CBD as an alternative for drugs. Letting go of an addiction is not easy. For a frequent smoker, the body needs nicotine every day.

When you quit smoking abruptly, you might experience a relapse. The use of CBD does not get you addicted because it is a non-psychoactive compound. Therefore, you can use it to fight the withdrawal symptoms.

Reduces Pain

One of the important benefits of CBD cream is its ability to reduce the pain that affects your body. It is the main reason why CBD cream is the most preferred CBD topical product. The anti-inflammatory property of CBD helps to reduce the inflammation and thereby alleviate pain.

When you apply CBD cream on the skin, it is absorbed into the skin and interacts with the endocannabinoid system. This interaction helps to reduce inflammation. CBD cream also helps to reduce back pain and alleviate chronic headaches.

Reduce Anxiety

Anxiety in tough situations is a normal thing. But if you are still feeling anxiety in normal situations also, then you might need medical help. Anxiety will adversely affect your behavior and daily activities. Recent studies are showing CBD creams are very effective in lowering anxiety in humans as well as animals.

In 2011, a study shows that the CBD cream helped people with social anxiety disorder to successfully deliver a speech in front of a large crowd. The results of the experiment were promising. The test subjects showed reduced anxiety level while delivering the speech. This proved that CBD has the ability to lower anxiety. Another study claims that CBD is also helpful in treating other anxiety disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and panic disorders.

Disadvantages Of CBD Cream – Low CBD Content

The CBD content in the hemp-derived CBD cream is very low. This is because CBD and THC are found in the resin of the cannabis plant and the amount of resin in the hemp plant is very low. Also, hemp is primarily cultivated for its seeds and stalks. And most of the resin of the hemp plant is found in its flowers. That’s why hemp-derived CBD creams have such low CBD content. If you need CBD products with a higher concentration of CBD, you should use CBD tinctures.

Minor Side Effects

CBD is believed to be a compound with no side effects, but it is not true. CBD often causes some side effects that are not severe to the body. Some of the possible side effects of CBD creams are drowsiness, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and sleepiness. It is important to note that these side effects are not experienced by everyone and most of these side effects only occur if you use CBD in higher quantities.

Interaction With Other Drugs

Doctors do not recommend the use of CBD oil while using other medications. This is because of the interaction of CBD with cytochrome P450, an enzyme that metabolizes drugs. CBD will diminish the activity of cytochrome P450 and alters the effects of other drugs in your body. If you are having high blood pressure and taking some prescribed drugs, do not use CBD oil without consulting a doctor. One other thing about CBD is that it works differently for each person. Different people require different amounts of CBD for getting the desired effects.