It takes a village to bring projects to life on Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott have their partners, Linda Phan and Zooey Deschanel, respectively, come to help out whenever they can on their many HGTV spinoffs. Their older brother, J.D. Scott, and his wife, Annalee Belle, have also appeared on TV, proving that their shows are a family affair!

Drew and his wife, Linda, met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010 during a funny encounter. The beauty was dressed as the “fashion police” during the event.

“She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad’ fashion,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told People in December 2016 of meeting Linda for the first time. After seeing her in her costume he thought, “Oh, she’s attractive and she had a great personality.”

A few months later, the pair finally went on their first date together to eat sushi and do karaoke. Drew popped the question to his beloved after six years of dating with a proposal at Toronto’s Piano Piano in 2016.

“I mean, for six years I’ve been waiting for her to propose to me, and I just figured she’s not going to do it,” he joked about taking the next step in their relationship. “No, when you have someone as amazing as Linda, it was important to propose [because] I want to be with her for the rest of my life.”

In May 2018, Drew and Linda got married in a beautiful ceremony in Italy in front of their closest friends and family members. The realtor got emotional seeing his bride walk down the aisle.

“There were definitely a lot of ugly tears out of me,” he admitted to People after the nuptials, adding, “Linda was beautiful. Crying or not, she was stunning.”

Jonathan and J.D. both served as groomsmen during their brother’s wedding. At the time, Jonathan was newly single after his split from girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

“Regardless of what we had, I’ve come to terms with the fact that we were not right as life partners,” he reflected on the breakup to People in May 2019. “Though we don’t speak regularly, we are on good terms and both know we are there if needed.”

While keeping his heart open to finding love, Jonathan met Zooey in 2019 and quickly realized their connection was one of a kind.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” he reflected on their relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in September 2019. “I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Keep scrolling to meet the wives and girlfriends of the Property Brothers stars.