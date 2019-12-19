Christmas is around the corner, and it looks like Priscilla Presley won’t be traveling very far to celebrate.

”Priscilla is staying close to home for the holidays this year,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “She’ll be in Los Angeles, and she’ll probably just have dinner with longtime friends. That makes her happy. She won’t be cooking though, she’ll go out to one of her favorite restaurants for dinner or go to her friends home.” However, the widow of Elvis Presley still hopes to see her family, especially her daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s children.

“Priscilla would love to see her youngest granddaughters, Harper and Finley, but Lisa Marie might take them to Hawaii, which is what she normally does. But that’s not set in stone just yet,” the source revealed. “If Lisa does go away Priscilla will FaceTime them on Christmas Day.” If the businesswoman does not get to see hthe little ones, that doesn’t mean they won’t go without gifts.

“She’s already shipped out their Christmas presents to Lisa, so they’ll be happy,” the insider said. The actress has always been about her family, and she’s never had a problem gushing about her grandkids — she even once revealed that both young girls are starting to realize who their iconic grandfather truly was.

“I don’t know how much they can understand at 10 years old. I mean, they know, of course, who he is and they love his music,” Priscilla told Us Weekly. “And they’re in awe when they see how many people come to the vigil and light candles at the [annual] candlelit vigil [at Graceland].”

“If they hear an [Elvis] song in a store, they’re very, um, demure about it,” Priscilla continued. “They, you know, they will look at each other and look at us with little smiles. So they’re very respectful.”

We always love to hear just how crazy Priscilla is of her two grandkids.

