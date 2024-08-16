On the 47th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, Priscilla Presley posted a tribute to her late ex-husband on Instagram on Friday, August 16.

Priscilla, 79, posted a video with the caption, “47 years and not a day goes by that I don’t think of you.” The clip featured a photo of Elvis when he was younger with the song “Always on My Mind” playing in the background.

“Gone but NEVER forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. You are in my thoughts and prayers today Cilla,” one person commented on the post.

Another wrote, “Once you love Elvis it’s forever. He will always be our king, the most handsome man with the angelic voice . Thank you Priscilla for keeping Elvis alive.”

Elvis died at age 42 on August 16, 1977, from a heart attack.

Two days before posting her tribute to Elvis on Instagram, Priscilla honored Elvis’s mother, Gladys Presley, in a post.

“Today, August 14th, Elvis’ mother Gladys passed. She meant the world to him,” she captioned a video. “He shared so many stories about how protective she was… one being, she would walk with him to school in fear he would get beat up by the schools bad boys. He would ask her to stop before they were near the school. I never met Gladys but I felt I knew her through all his stories.”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis and Priscilla welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley during their marriage, which lasted from 1967 to 1973. Lisa Marie died on January 12, 2023, at age 54 from a small bowel obstruction.

“It’s not easy. It still isn’t easy,” Priscilla said in November 2023 of coping with Lisa Marie’s death during a Q&A in Las Vegas. “It’s still unbelievable, and you have to get yourself through it. … I have to be here for her.”

In the decades since Elvis’ passing, Priscilla has continued to keep his memory alive.

“To be honest, there isn’t a day goes by when I don’t think of him,” the Dallas alum told The Times U.K. in December 2023. “Just last week I saw a shirt and I could almost hear myself saying, ‘Elvis would love that. Should I get it for him?’”

“I get asked a lot what Elvis would have done had he not been taken so young,” she continued. “Musically, I think he was pretty happy with how things had turned out. He loved knowing that his music meant something to people. I remember sitting with him at Graceland listening to some of the songs he was recording, and I asked him why he sang so many ballads. He answered me straight away, ‘Because those songs touch the heart. Life’s truth is in those songs.’ He was right.”

Priscilla, who welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi, also confessed that she does “dream of Elvis.”

“When someone has been such a big part of your life, that’s bound to happen,” she said. “Living with him was a rollercoaster but I don’t think I’ll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him.”