Lookin’ good, lady! Priscilla Presley proved she’s living her best life as she was recently spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California. The famous ex-wife of rock ‘n’ roll superstar Elvis Presley looked sleek and stylish as she stepped out with a friend to take her beloved dogs, Ridley and Boz, for a walk on Sunday, December 15.

The 74-year-old beauty had her youthful glow on full display as she rocked a red and black, striped shirt with a pair of black jeans and matching sneakers. Priscilla accessorized her fashionable look with a large black tote and ombré sunglasses. The Dallas star even matched her adorable pups as she walked them on a red leash.

Priscilla’s outing with her reliable companions comes a few months after she shared the news that one of her horses at Elvis’ famous Graceland estate sadly passed away. The “Burning Love” crooner’s widow took to Instagram on September 14 to share the heartbreaking information with all of her fans. Luckily, Priscilla had Ridley and Boz by her side to help mend her broken heart.

“After hearing the sad, sad news from Graceland this morning that Max, one of our horses, had just passed, both my dogs, Boz and little Ridley, immediately rushed over to comfort me,” the actress wrote alongside an adorable photo of her two pets cuddling up on her chest. “My cousin, Ivy, was clearing her emails and caught this touching photo of their concern with my grief. I will miss Max tremendously. His story I will always hold dear to my heart.”

For as long as we’ve known and loved Priscilla, the red-haired beauty has always been passionate about animals. While attending the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala on in mid-October, Priscilla opened up about passing on her admiration for animals on to her and Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

“You know what it comes from the home, parents and especially when you have an animal, I think it’s very important for your children to grow up with animals to show compassion for them,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time. “That they have feelings and not to be cruel with them and be patient with them.”

She even shared a little backstory behind her inspiration for caring for animals so much. “I rescued animals since I was 5 years old. They would come to me, I wouldn’t even have to look for them. Dogs or bunnies, I would bring them home,” the businesswoman continued. “My father didn’t like it in the house so I would sneak them in my closet and have them stay the night in my closet.” Aww!

