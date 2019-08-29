Summer is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end! On Wednesday, August 28, Kate Middleton and Prince William returned to Kensington Palace with their kids after spending an entire week with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Even though it may seem like Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s royal adventures are over, they still have one more to look forward to: the new school year!

This fall, Charlotte, 4, will attend the same private school, St. Thomas’s Battersea (which costs around $23,000 per year), as her 6-year-old brother. “She can’t wait to be with George at [his] big school,” an royal insider recently shared to People. “She is so excited about it all.”

Charlotte previously attended Willcocks Nursery School, but now that she’ll be joining George in the fall she’s even more elated to spend time with him. “They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” the insider noted.

Plus, George plans on showing his little sister the ropes at her new school. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other,” the source said. And since Charlotte has no problem making friends, she won’t have to worry about who’ll she’ll sit next to at lunch.

“She has a strong personality and is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way,” a source previously revealed to Closer Weekly. “Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence.”

Simon O’Malley, the headmaster at George’s school, is also excited to have the young royal as a new student. “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” he recently announced. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Looks like George and Charlotte will be having a lot of fun together this fall!