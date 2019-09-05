



Full of joy! She may have looked a bit nervous, but Princess Charlotte was all about starting school according to her dad, Prince William.

While walking his only daughter, 4, to the Thomas’s Battersea School in London, the Duke of Cambride, 37, revealed to head teacher Helen Haslem just how little Charlotte was feeling about everything. “First day! Very excited,” William said, alongside his eldest child, Prince George, 6, and his wife, Kate Middleton, 37. It is also pretty clear that the young princess was all prepared to learn, as her backpack matched her brother’s, however, hers stuck out all thanks to her personalized unicorn keychain.

We will predict that it will only take a short while for Charlotte to gain a lot of friends, especially since an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly that in her last school, at Willcocks Nursery, she was “very popular and is very passionate about art and music.” The source continued, “She has a strong personality and is the kind of little girl who knows what she wants and doesn’t let anything get in her way … Charlotte is outgoing and oozes confidence.”

“Standing in front of hundreds of paparazzi doesn’t faze her in the slightest. She actually enjoys being in the spotlight!” the insider added. However, something tells us that little George will keep an eye on his sister now that they will be under the same school roof.

Simon O’Malley, the headmaster at the school, is also quite happy to have the pair join his other pupils. “We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” he announced shortly after the news was revealed. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

We can’t wait to see how Charlotte’s first year at her new school goes!