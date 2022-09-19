A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she cried at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George.

Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through her attire while attending the funeral, held at the Westminster Abbey in London. While dressed in an all-black ensemble, Princess Charlotte of Wales, 7, donned a horseshoe-shaped pin. The subtle, yet heartfelt accessory honored Queen Elizabeth II and her love for horses.

“The Queen’s passions were horses and dogs. Racing was the passion she shared with the public,” broadcaster Clare Balding told BBC in September. “The Queen loved to go to the stables to see horses on gallops in the morning and talk to all the grooms.”

Charlotte also wore a similar outfit as Kate, 40, wearing a long button-up coat and a black hat with a bow.

The Prince of Wales, 40, released a statement about the Queen’s passing on behalf of him and Kate while claiming to feel “grateful” while experiencing such great loss. “I have had the benefit of the Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support,” the September 10 statement read. “My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

William also acknowledged Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of leadership, which they celebrated at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. “I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me,” the monarch said at the honorary event. “And [I] hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Phil Noble/Pool/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle also attended the celebrations, even though they stepped down from the palace in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, the following year.

While making their first public appearance since stepping away from their royal duties, an insider told Life & Style that Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, were “ happy to be in the U.K. and feel honored to be participating” in the Queen’s celebrations.

“The Queen is going out of her way to make the Sussexes feel at home and comfortable,” the source said at the time. “She blocked out a few hours in her diary to spend quality time with the Sussexes and met Lilibet for the first time briefly before the Trooping of the Colour.”