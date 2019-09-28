A royal lady needs a regal personal trainer! Nadya Fairweather, who trained Princess Beatrice, revealed to Life & Style how she helped the 31-year-old achieve her incredible body — and she even shared a few tips on how we can do the same.

“Her boyfriend at the time said, ‘Maybe you should hire a personal trainer.’ That’s how we started it,” the trainer told LS. “She was a little bit heavier and feeling really badly about herself which is easily done. It’s like living in a fishbowl and everything you do you’re being told you’re doing it wrong. It plays on all your insecurities, especially when you’re an 18-year-old girl.”

Those insecurities actually led to Bea’s seriously enviable hard-working mindset. “This is a perfect example of someone with amazing work ethic because we trained — I kid you not — in sleet, snow, rain. She never canceled,” she revealed. “We were outside every single session and she trained through all of it. She basically started at zero. She’d never run a race when we first met. With good work ethic and determination, you can do a lot.”

With Nadya’s guidance, Beatrice became the first royal to run the London marathon, which she did as part of a group of 34 people joined together to form a human caterpillar. “Oh my gosh, I was so proud of her,” the PT gushed. “She was super dedicated. I think she went from not really doing that much stuff to it’s a part of her life and she still does stuff all the time.”

As far as how she trained, Nadya created a circuit for her that alternated between lower and upper body, as well as ab workouts. “She was actually really fit so we did loads of squats and lunges and burpees and we did sprint work,” she said. “We did an hour of not really having a break so it was more high intensity stuff. But always full body.”

How can you emulate Bea’s wellness success? Don’t worry, Nadya’s got you covered. “My top tip would be to eat real food and to not think that personal training is the magic potion that’s going to get you where you want to be without doing any extra homework,” she dished. “You’ve got to get out there, you’ve got to do a run, a swim, or a class.”

An easy way to get going is to incorporate it into your daily routine — or bring a friend. “I always think power walking is a good start to anything. And also join a class that you can do with a friend so then you’re socializing, and build one class a week into your routine,” she suggested. “Join a running club or something where you’re social and have to be accountable to other people. And just try to track how much activity you’re doing in a day.”

