So regally handsome! Britain’s Prince William has grown up in the public eye for nearly his entire life. Ever since he became a working royal, fans have watched him evolve into such a strong and striking man whose good looks resemble a movie star.

William, who took on the title of the Duke of Cambridge upon his April 29, 2011, wedding to wife Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40 on June 21, and like fine wine, he has only gotten better with age.

The prince often outshines actual Hollywood royalty when he attends film premieres, always looking so incredibly dashing in a tuxedo along with his chiseled jawline and baby blue eyes. At 6′ 3 inches tall, he strikes quite a commanding presence, even when surrounded by A-list movie stars. William also has become more stylish, such as when he wore loafers with fighter jets on them to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May 2022 alongside star Tom Cruise.

William’s become more daring with his fashion as he’s matured. He donned a green velvet jacket and a black turtleneck to announce the Earthshot Prize Award winners in October 2021, after spearheading the contest in contributions to environmentalism through his Royal Foundation. The Duke then showed off his love of velvet again, wearing a stunning blue jacket to the November 2021 Royal Variety Performance.

But it’s been when William has dressed in something less formal that he has really shown what a striking man he is. As President of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the Duke makes regular visits to the hospital to learn about the life-saving work and research that goes on there.

It’s always a treat because William looks so good in scrubs that every time photos of his visits emerge, the nickname Prince McDreamy resurfaces because he’s just as hunky as a character on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Even when he has a mask and surgical cap on and just his blue eyes are visible, he could easily be dropped into the long-running medical TV series as one of the sexy doctors on the show.

William made royal watchers swoon when he got his COVID-19 vaccination in 2021, rolling up his sleeve all the way to his shoulder and showing for the first time that underneath his formalwear and business attire, he has guns! His well-defined biceps wowed fans and showed that despite being a busy working royal, loving husband and father to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William still finds time to hit the gym!

