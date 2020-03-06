Duke of Cambridge Prince William is the most supportive husband in the world! When a fan told him she loved his wife, Duchess Kate, in Galway, Ireland, on Thursday, March 5, William, 37, had the best response.

“He said, ‘I do too. Nice of you to say so,'” Angela Moran, from Westport, County Mayo, told People. While chatting with the prince, Angela was holding a commemorative banner from William’s 2011 wedding to Kate.

“I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine and he said thank you very much,” she recalled.

Shutterstock

As part of their three-day royal tour of Ireland, Kate, 38, and William have met many fans when they visited Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway. The office at Kensington Palace said the point of the tour was for them to “highlight the many strong links between the U.K. and Ireland” and Cambridges have done just that!

The duchess impressed a lot of people when she and William met with some of the locals outside of Tig Coili, a traditional Irish pub, in Galway. “It’s lovely to get the fairytale to come to our little city. Ireland needs the prince and princess,” royal fan Bernie French told People. “They were true friends that are married, and they are bringing a bright light to the relationship to Ireland and Britain.”

“And they’re bringing a bit of magic to our lives. They seem humble and approachable,” Bernie added.

Shutterstock

When the day comes for Kate and William to take the throne, they’ll surely be ready! Not only are they loved in many countries like Ireland, England and America, but Queen Elizabeth is also teaching her granddaughter-in-law about leadership.

“Kate’s learning all the ins and outs,” an insider told Closer Weekly in February. “The queen admires her professionalism, commitment and ability to take royal life in stride without getting flustered.”

It’s no wonder everyone loves Kate! She has all the great qualities to be a great queen.