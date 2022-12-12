Prince William and Princess Kate are “looking forward to the holidays” after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, an insider tells Closer exclusively.

“William and Kate are going about business as usual before the children finish school for Christmas at the end of the week,” the source adds.

Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

This year marks the first Christmas after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96 on September 8. The Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Sussexes attended the state funeral service held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Last year, holiday festivities looked a bit different for the royal family as they did not gather at Sandringham, their usual holiday retreat. The late monarch opted to remain at Windsor Castle in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. William and Kate, both 40, spent the holiday with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

Christmas has always been a favorite time of year for the youngest members of the royal family. The duke and duchess created “their own winter wonderland” at Anmer Hall last year for the kids, an insider told Closer in December 2021. The source added that George and Charlotte were “begging William to take them to Lapland to meet Father Christmas and all the elves and reindeer.”

As for Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, the pair celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four in 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, months earlier in June. The couple, who wed in 2018, are also parents to their eldest child, son Archie.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020. They’ve since been spending time with their kids in their California home and completing projects under their production company, Archwell Productions.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Netflix on December 8. Throughout the episodes, the couple dished on everything from how they met to navigating their relationship in a global spotlight. In one scene, the Suits actress recalled her first experience meeting Kate.

“I met her [Kate] for the first time, they came over for dinner,” she said. “I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”