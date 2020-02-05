Prince William Shows Off His Competitiveness in Foosball at the Launch of the Heads Up Weekends

Skills! Prince William proved he’s got plenty of competitive bones in his body as he stepped out at the Heads Up Table Football Tournament in West London on Wednesday, February 5. The Duke of Cambridge was all smiles as he joined professional football stars for the campaign as part of the royal’s mental health charity, Heads Up.

The 37-year-old looked happier than ever as he arrived at the launch of the Heads Up Weekends — which “will see every game played in every league this weekend and next dedicated to the campaign in a bid to kick off a conversation on mental health,” according to Kensington Palace. The duke looked as handsome as always in a burgundy sweater, light blue dress shirt and slacks.

During his outing, William — who shares kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, with wife Kate Middleton — chatted with fellow attendees, delivered an empowering speech and even participated in a friendly game of foosball. As he spoke to those at the event, the royal dad explained why it was a “really big deal” to have two weekends dedicated to the Heads Up campaign.

“Mental health is a positive subject. It is something we can all talk about, it is something we can get on board with. Personally for me, seeing, hearing some of you talk about your stories, your struggles, whether you’re a professional footballer, whether you’re a fan, whether you’re somebody who doesn’t necessarily like football that much,” he said. “Whatever background you come from, thank you for being a part of this and for wanting to make mental health a more open subject.”

The beloved royal, who is also the President of the Football Association, hopes the Heads Up Weekends will allow those to feel more secure when talking about mental health. “If we can use the power of football and bring people together to have a really big conversation about mental health then that can only help people who are still struggling,” he gushed.

