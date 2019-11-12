What a cute couple! Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) were all smiles as they stepped out for the Shout Crisis Volunteer event in London on Tuesday, November 12. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked so in love as they joined the celebration to honor volunteers involved with the 24/7 crisis text service Give Us a Shout.

Kate and William, both 37, appeared to be in great spirits as they arrived at the Troubadour White City Theatre on Tuesday afternoon. For the event, the longtime couple — who launched the U.K. texting service with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) this past May — looked stunning as they were greeted by attendees and other fans.

The royal beauty stepped out looking as gorgeous as always in a pair of burgundy slacks, a white blouse, a gray-and-black plaid blazer and a pair of black pumps. William, on the other hand, was as handsome as ever in a blue pantsuit and blazer.

Inside the event, Kate and William — who launched Give Us a Shout as part of their Heads Together campaign with Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35 — were spotted mingling with guests and chatting with volunteers. The royal dad even thanked the nearly 1,500 people who serve as volunteers while giving a powerful speech during the celebratory gathering.

“Catherine and I, and I know I speak for Harry and Meghan as well, couldn’t be more proud of what Shout has accomplished and what you’ve still to accomplish,” he said in a speech. “Catherine and I were hearing just outside about how many of you are waking up at 3 a.m. to answer the sort of peak demand.”

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not in attendance for the Give Us a Shout event, the two couples did reunite for Remembrance Day this past weekend. William and Kate and Meghan and Harry joined forces for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 9.

Despite the fact that the four royals haven’t seen each other since the family got together for a polo match this past July, the Cambridges and Sussexes appeared to be in good spirits as they paid tribute to fallen soldiers.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out pics from William and Kate’s outing at the Give Us a Shout event!