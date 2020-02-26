Prince William and Duchess Kate Get All Dolled Up for Date Night at ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

You can typically find Prince William and Kate Middleton at a royal event or fundraiser, but the longtime couple decided to turn it up a notch as they enjoyed a date night at Dear Evan Hansen. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre in London for the charity performance on Tuesday, February 25.

Kate, 38, looked more gorgeous than ever as she arrived at the event donning a beautiful, black mididress that featured four buttons and a collar. The future Queen of England accessorized her look with a pop of glitter as she rocked sequin pumps and a matching purse.

William, on the other hand, looked extremely dapper as he stepped out in a blue suit. The 37-year-old hunk pulled his look together with a matching blue and white polka-dot tie, a white dress shirt and black dress shoes.

The royal pair — who are the proud parents of kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — looked so in love as they arrived for Tuesday night’s show, which was held in honor of the William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

According to Hello!, the future King of England marveled over attending the performance with his beautiful wife. “Catherine and I are delighted to join you this evening for a special charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre,” he gushed. “One of the issues that we care passionately about is mental health and we are pleased that Dear Evan Hansen is helping to start important conversations between parents and teenagers about this important subject.”

“Through initiatives including Heads Together and Heads Up, the Royal Foundation is helping tackle the stigma and change the conversation around mental health,” William concluded.

Although Kate and William — who tied the knot in April 2011 — have been caught in the crossfire following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, sources close to the proud parents told Closer Weekly that their bond is actually stronger than before.

“The Cambridges are busier than ever since [Megxit], but they’re working as a team and supporting each other,” the insider exclusively shared. “They’re actually closer than ever.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from their recent date night!