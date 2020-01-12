The royals continue to try and deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to take a step back from the family, especially Prince William, who didn’t expect this behavior from his younger brother.

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face. When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate [Middleton].”

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, has also been keeping an eye on Queen Elizabeth through all of the chaos. “He’s worried about the Queen’s stress levels too,” another source exclusively told Closer. “While we all know Elizabeth is an incredibly strong woman who’s been through her fair share of royal scandals, she’s 93 years old. Prince Philip’s incredibly sick and [Prince] Andrew only stepped down a month ago over the Epstein scandal and now this.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

All of the royal drama kicked off after Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, shocked the world by taking a different route moving forward. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple announced via Instagram on January 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AP/Shutterstock

The pair may even be considering a big move. “Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan,” a insider shared with Closer, adding that the famous duo’s recent decision make the move even more enticing. “They’ve been considering it for a while and loved the time they spent in Vancouver over the holidays!”

We are eager to see what’s next for the royal family!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!