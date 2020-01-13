They’ve had enough. Prince William and Prince Harry are fighting back after some reports claimed the Duke of Cambridge’s “bullying attitude” led his brother and Duchess Meghan to want to take a step back from their royal duties.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” the royals’ spokespeople recently told Us Weekly. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

In October 2019, Harry cleared up any misunderstandings about his relationship with William, 37, in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” the 35-year-old explained. “I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

Harry then revealed why he and William haven’t been spending a lot of time together lately — and it wasn’t because of a feud. “[We] don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy,” the Duke of Sussex said. Simple as that!

However, in March 2019, Nick Bullen, executive producer of When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and Inside the Royal Wedding, said the two princes weren’t getting along because they “had a rift.”

“These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairy tale is that they are closer than ever, and need each other, and I think that’s probably true, but equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives, they are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

Harry is now planning to move to Canada with Meghan, 38, and their 8-month-old son, Archie. No matter the distance between them, though, we’re just glad to hear everything is A-OK between him and William!