Prince William and Harry Are ‘In Different Places’ But Both ‘Following Their Mother’s Dream,’ Royal Expert Says

Royal fans are worried about a feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, but Princess Diana‘s former assistant, Paul Burrell, insisted no rift will ever break up the beloved brothers. While exclusively chatting with In Touch Weekly, the royal butler explained what he thinks is really going on behind palace doors.

“Both William and Harry are in very different places, they’re on different trajectories,” the former worker, who was employed by the royal household for over two decades, recently shared with the outlet. “William is headed for the board room and monarchy … Harry, he’s headed for the factory floor and the blue-collar workers. They both know where their destiny is.”

Paul explained that although their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, will not get involved in their royal rift — considering she “never intervenes in any of her children’s or grandchildren’s lives” — he gave an idea of what sort of advice Diana would’ve offered to her sons.

“Diana would say to them, ‘Boys, you’re both my boys. I love you both equally, I love you both dearly. Sort it out,'” the former assistant — who also talked about the upcoming new documentary titled Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother — shared with In Touch.

Paul discussed the differences between Harry, 35, and William, 37, that could be to blame for the falling out. “I think the Cambridges and Sussexes are two very different families going to very different places — and very rarely mixed together. Only on very high royal occasions do they come into the same sphere,” he said of William’s wife, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), and Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan (née Markle).

“It’s very difficult for the families to become one family actually when they all have different projects, different charities to support,” he continued. “Only just recently, Harry and Meghan were in Africa and William and Kate were in Pakistan, so what chance have they got to actually be together?”

Although he confirmed that Harry and William are currently on different paths, Paul reiterated that their brotherly bond is not broken. Referring to Meghan, 38, and Harry’s emotional display during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Diana’s former worker said he was certain William was there to console his emotional sibling.

“I guarantee you — Harry showed a vulnerable side during this interview recently and William will be the first person on the telephone to be concerned for his little brother,” Paul dished. We sure hope so!

