Royal couple Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) put a more personal touch on their social media accounts. Fans noticed the longtime lovebirds changed the display of their Instagram and Twitter usernames to read “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge” and no longer “Kensington Palace.”

Although it’s a subtle change, the Daily Mail pointed out this is the first time William, 37, and Kate, 38, switched up the name on their Instagram in over five years. The pair first established their joint Twitter account in September 2014 — which also represented Prince Harry at the time — and their Instagram was announced the following year in 2015.

Fans were thrilled with the change as they flooded the pair’s social media replies with exciting messages. “Yayy! I love how the entire [royal family] is getting better and better at social media,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “I feel [it’s] a bit more personal.” A third fan added, “They’ve really been doing phenomenal on social media!!”

It appears William and Kate’s social media skills have improved since being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal mom — who shares kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with William — revealed how technology has played a huge part in their lives while in self-isolation.

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great,” Kate explained on ITV’s This Morning in early May. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult.”

Kate and William have even been letting their brood splurge a little when it comes to playing video games on the computer or TV. In late March, a source exclusively told Closer Weekly the duchess was giving her brood a break since her older kids, George and Charlotte, are taking online classes.

“Kate doesn’t usually allow the kids to use iPads, computers and other electronics,” the source shared. “She and William even limit their TV time, so it’s taking a while to adjust. But when it comes to running quality online education, St. Thomas’ is up there with the best.”

We can’t wait to watch Kate and William curate their social media accounts in the future!

