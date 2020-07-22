Prince Philip Is All Smiles During 1st Public Appearance in Nearly 6 Months at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip is looking good! The Duke of Edinburgh made his first public appearance in nearly six months while attending a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, July 22.

The 99-year-old was smiling ear to ear as he stepped out for his rare outing despite being in retirement from his royal duties since May 2018. Philip sported a black suit and striped tie to pass over his role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to his son Prince Charles‘ wife, Duchess Camilla.

During the ceremony, Assistant Colonel Commandant Major General Tom Copinger-Symes showed his gratitude for Philip’s support for the Rifles over the last 67 years. The duke has served as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles since its formation in 2007, as well as the Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments since 1953.

While this is the first time fans have spotted Philip out in almost half a year, he’s still having fun behind the scenes. Just days earlier on July 17, Philip joined wife Queen Elizabeth, 94, and other royal family members for the private wedding of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice and her now-husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The last time royal admirers got a glimpse of the iconic royal was when he was photographed driving in the car with his daughter, Princess Anne, in January 2020. Philip was also spotted leaving the hospital following a four-night stay in December 2019.

At the time, Buckingham Palace announced Philip was admitted into a London hospital. “The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” the palace said in a statement on December 20. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Following the duke’s hospitalization, Charles, 71, gave an update on his dad’s health. “He’s being looked after very well in hospital,” the Prince of Wales shared when asked by a reporter. “At the moment that’s all we know.”

Fortunately, Philip was released from the hospital right before Christmas. The prince was “discharged by his doctor,” the palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

Considering it's been a rough few months for the loving father, fans couldn't be more thrilled to see him in good spirits at Windsor Castle.