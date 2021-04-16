Here’s Everything to Know About Prince Philip’s Funeral: See the Schedule, Guests and More

The world is gearing up to say goodbye to Prince Philip, who is being laid to rest on Saturday, April 16. Queen Elizabeth‘s beloved husband’s funeral will take place at Windsor Castle, where a limited number of guests will pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. If you’re planning to tune in, keep scrolling to find out details, including a schedule and timeline of the service.

Philip’s casket will be carried through the Windsor Castle grounds into St George’s Chapel, Buckingham Palace confirmed to Us Weekly. According to the outlet, his casket will be driven in a modified Land Rover designed by the late royal.

Due to strict COVID-19 regulations in the U.K., only 30 members of the royal family will be able to mourn in person, including the royal monarch and their four kids, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William will also be in attendance with wife Duchess Kate (née Middleton), while Princess Beatrice will be with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie with spouse Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry, however, will be attending the service alone. His wife, Meghan Markle, was “advised by her physician not to travel” as she is currently expecting their second child, the palace said in a statement. Fortunately, a source told Town & Country that Elizabeth has no hard feelings toward her granddaughter-in-law.

“It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather’s passing,” the insider shared with the outlet. “Meghan expressed condolences. The queen understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Philip’s funeral comes a little more than a week after Buckingham Palace revealed his death at age 99 on April 9. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the royal family’s statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Following the news, an insider told Closer Weekly that the queen was absolutely “heartbroken” over her husband’s death. “Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source shared, noting “even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock.”

