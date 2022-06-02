The Cambridge kids are so expressive! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the 2022 Trooping the Colour festivities to celebrate their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year Jubilee. While the June 2 event was about marking a major milestone, Louis, 4, stole the show with his adorable reactions, sticking his tongue out in a series of photos.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton isn’t the first member of the royal family to stick his tongue out at photographers during a major public event. Charlotte, 7, famously pulled off the same pose ahead of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018. One year later, she recreated the pose, sticking her tongue out in pictures taken at the King’s Cup Sailing Regatta.

George, 8, created some buzz at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 with his cute tongue-out photos. His animated reactions that were caught on camera bore a striking resemblance to photos of Harry, 37, making the same gesture at photographers in London in 1987.

After the Cambridge kids rode in a carriage during the 2022 celebration, they joined their parents, great grandmother and grandfather Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. As they watched the jets flying above, Elizabeth, 96, was seen talking to Louis as he pointed to the planes. The youngster also put his hands over his ears in other snaps taken during the parade.

This marked Louis’ second appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The tot made his debut back in 2019. That same year, Charlotte took a tumble, but Kate swooped in to save the day, holding her daughter and comforting her until she stopped crying.

Elizabeth – who first took the throne in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI – looked extremely happy to be sharing the moment with her family. This year, the celebrations were a bit different, with only working members of the royal family and their children standing on the balcony as opposed to years past when more than 40 people posed for photos.

Harry and Meghan did not pose on the balcony with the rest of the royal family after stepping back from their royal duties and moving to California in March 2020. However, they did attend some of the Jubilee festivities. The couple were photographed playfully shushing some of the Queen’s great-granddaughters, holding their fingers to their lips as parts of ceremony were underway.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Louis during the Jubilee festivities.