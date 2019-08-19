Congrats! Prince Harry‘s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas is engaged to her longtime beau (and her ex’s name twin) Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The two announced the news via Instagram on August 18 and seem over-the-moon happy about this next chapter in their lives.

“We getting married,” the newly minted fiancé gushed on his personal account with a selfie of the two smiling in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Cressida, 30, can be seen smiling ear-to-ear and showing off her unique ring, which looks to be a diamond surrounded by a halo of bright red stones.

The blonde beauty dated the royal from 2012 to 2014, while his current wife, Meghan Markle, was still on Suits. They actually still seem relatively friendly and Cressida is known to run in the same elite inner circle — she and her ex were supposedly even set up by Princess Eugenie. However, they both have moved on and found happiness. The model even attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding back in May 2018, although her current fiancé was not seen.

As for Meghan, she seems completely immune to any of her hubby’s exes. Considering she’s busy raising baby Archie — whom they welcomed on May 6 — and juggling a plethora of other obligations, we’d say she has much bigger things to worry about.

The duchess recently made headlines as the guest editor of Vogue UK‘s September issue. She began working on the famed publication while pregnant and shared an inside look about that experience in the editor’s letter. “I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours,” she began her intimate note. “It’s a very special time for me personally, on so many levels; working with Edward and his team, both during my pregnancy and my maternity leave, has played no small part in that joy – it has been a privilege to be welcomed and supported by this amazing team.”

During her early planning meetings with British Vogue editor, Edward Enninful, the two discussed how “one can shine light in a world filled with seemingly daily darkness.” We would say they totally delivered.

It looks like Meghan, Harry, Cressida and Harry (2.0?) are all thriving!