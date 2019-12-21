Throughout Prince Harry‘s life he has made it clear that he is all about giving back and spreading nothing but positivity, and he proved that again recently by dressing up as Santa Claus to share an important message.

The 35-year-old got into the big red suit for a U.K. charity call Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which is all about supporting kids who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces — and let’s not forget that the Duke of Sussex himself is a former British Army Apache helicopter pilot who actually did two tours in Afghanistan. At a recent Christmas event, Harry surprised all there in a video.

“Ho, ho, ho! I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible,” Meghan Markle‘s husband says in the clip. “I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it. Having met some of you a few years ago … I know how incredibly strong you are.”

“Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re gonna have a fantastic Christmas as well,” he added. “Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten.”

Harry was just 12 years old when he lost his mom, Princess Diana, back in 1997, after a tragic car crash while being chased by paparazzi. “I think being part of this family — in this role, in this job — every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back,” the royal once confessed in the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “In that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as oppose to the best.”

John Redman/AP/Shutterstock

“Being here now 22 years later trying to finish what she started will be incredibly emotional. But everything that I do reminds me of her,” he continued. “But as I said — with the role, with the job and sort of the pressures that come with that — I get reminded of the bad stuff.”

We know that Diana would be extremely proud of all the good that Harry is doing!