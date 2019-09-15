Can you believe Prince Harry is already 35 years old?! The beloved Duke of Sussex, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, September 15, is officially ringing in his first milestone as a father.

Harry, who welcomed his first son, baby Archie Harrison, with wife Duchess Meghan (née Markle), has been basking in the glory of fatherhood ever since the little one arrived in May. In fact, the royal hunk’s birthday comes just nearly a week before the Sussexes depart London and arrive in South Africa for their first official royal tour as a family of three on Monday, September 23.

In a recent Instagram post, Harry gushed about how excited he is for the family trip. “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he wrote alongside a collage of photos. “Our team has helped create a meaningful program that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

