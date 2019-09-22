So cute! Prince Harry took some time to make a video for England’s Rugby team — and even made sure to slip in that his son Archie was all about a gift they recently gave him.

The team took to Instagram on Saturday, September 21, to share a clip that the Duke of Sussex, 35, sent to them before they headed to the World Cup in Japan — a video that was filled with plenty of uplifting words, and a message about his baby boy. “Archie loves the shirt, so thank you, cheers!” Harry gushed. However, it was all about pumping up the players on the squad.

“Alright lads, just wanted to wish you the best of luck for the World Cup,” the royal said in the vid. “When I saw you at Pennyhill Park you were all so in sync and this is certainly the best-prepared team we’ve had for many years thanks to the time that you’ve spent together.”

“I hope [coach] Eddie is fitting in well. Hope the humidity is not too bad, but you’ve got the whole country behind you, everyone is so pumped for this. It is definitely our year,” Meghan Markle‘s husband continued. “Make sure you bring it home. Most importantly, have fun!”

It seems like the duke’s words made a difference as the team won 35-3 against Tonga on Sunday, September 22.

This is not the first gift that the royal couple’s first child has received from a sports team. Back in late June, Harry and Meghan visited the clubhouses of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to honor the first Major League Baseball games in London. While there, the happy duo got a tiny jersey with Archie’s name on the back.

The young royal may be all about rugby tees now, but his parents are also making sure they get him to love the outdoors too. “Meghan and Harry don’t like to keep Archie stuck indoors for long periods of time,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Every day they take him for walks in the grounds of Frogmore and about once a month they go for a family outing to a local pub for lunch, just the three of them. Harry’s very down-to-earth and prefers the pub scene to going to a fancy restaurant.” So great!

We can’t wait to find out what else Archie grows up to love!