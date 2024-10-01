Doting dad Prince Harry recently made a sweet remark about his daughter, Lilibet, that will warm your heart.

Harry, 40, attended the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 30. He spotted Noah Nicholson, who was carrying a stuffed giraffe attached to a blanket. He first met Noah, 6, five years ago during a visit to Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Harry recognized the toy, which Noah named Raffy.

“Is this the same one? No way!” Harry said about the toy. “Every parent has a spare. I’ve got at least six spare. My daughter Lili has these Lovies.”

At the event, a little girl named Scarlett Cripps presented Harry with a gift for Lilibet, 3, and son Archie, as well as his wife, Meghan Markle. Her mom, Aby, told People that Scarlett “gave Prince Harry some crystal hearts so if he feels down he can give a crystal heart to each of his family members to squeeze and make them feel a lot happier.”

“They’re little baby crystal hearts,” Aby explained. “She said he does so much for other people as well. She’s getting an award tonight for the stuff she does for others and wanted to give him something back, as well.”

Harry said that the gift was “a lovely gesture” and said that the gift reminded him of his “lovely wife.”

At the event, Harry also gave an inspiring speech to honor all of the award recipients.

“As a parent, I know a little about the emotional roller-coaster of parenting! But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day — I am truly in awe,” the Duke of Sussex said. “You are all incredible, and your love and dedication are nothing short of heroic.”

He also told those in attendance, “I salute you. We salute you. Thank you for your courage, your perseverance, your kindness, and of course your humor. And thank you for being you and uplifting all those around you.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry went solo for his trip to the U.K., four years after taking a step back from royal life. And while his exit and marriage caused friction with his father, King Charles III, and brother Prince William, sources told Closer that Harry is looking to repair bonds with his family.

“He’s very confident that he and his father will be in a better place in the coming year,” an insider said in September. “He and William will always have their issues, and Harry’s made mistakes, but he loves his brother dearly.”

Currently, he and Meghan are raising their two children in their beautiful California home.

“It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first,” the insider said. “It’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love.”

Harry is looking forward to the next chapter of his life with his family.

“The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart,” the source continued. “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing.”