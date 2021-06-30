Prince Harry was seen arriving in London ahead of mom Princess Diana‘s statue unveiling, taking place on July 1. The Duke of Sussex made an appearance before the event while stepping out at Kew Gardens on Wednesday, June 30.

Harry, 36, was photographed for the first time since arriving in the U.K. as he entered the grounds of the Royal Botanic Gardens in a black Range Rover. The public outing came after Harry spent five days in quarantine following his journey from California.

The dad of two is in town for Diana’s statue unveiling on Thursday morning, which is set to honor the late royal on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. According to a statement from the royal family, the statue was “commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world.”

At the time the plans for Diana’s statue were announced in February 2017, Harry, as well as his brother, Prince William, expressed how important this tribute meant to them. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the statement continued.

At the event, Harry and William, 39, will be joined by close family members of Diana, committee members of the statue and the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley. Pip Morrison, the designer of the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace where Diana’s statue will be located, will also be in attendance. However, the number of guests is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is one of the many who will be missing out, as she stayed home in Santa Barbara with their 2-year-old son, Archie, and newborn daughter, Lilibet, who arrived on June 4. Both Harry and the Suits alum, 39, have embraced their new lives in California since stepping back from their roles in Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in January 2020.

However, it hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies with his loved ones back home in the U.K. following their royal relinquishment. But despite the lingering family drama, Harry and his fellow family members — especially William — have no interest in causing a commotion at Diana’s event.

“Prince Harry and Prince William have communicated about the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue,” a source recently told In Touch, noting the brothers are “both on the same page about keeping the peace” at the ceremony. “They’ll be an opportunity for them to talk in person either just before and after the unveiling.”

