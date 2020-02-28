Prince Harry Sings Along With Jon Bon Jovi at the Abbey Road Studios to Benefit the Invictus Games

Just days after he teased an upcoming project with Jon Bon Jovi, Prince Harry gave fans a first glimpse at what they can expect to see. The Duke of Sussex revealed he and the iconic rocker recently teamed up for a joint project in honor of his Invictus Games Foundation — and it may have included a visit to the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

“Testing, testing … ,” read a video shared to Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s Instagram page on Friday, February 27. “Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.”

In the first clip, the 35-year-old royal and the “Livin’ on a Prayer” crooner, 57, can be seen huddled around a microphone inside a recording studio. Bon Jovi strummed on the guitar as the two men sang along to a tune.

“The song being played, called ‘Unbroken,’ was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honor their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community,” a second post, which featured the two celebrities sitting around an audio booth, explained. “The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014.”

According to the pair’s announcement, Harry and Bon Jovi teamed up with The Invictus Games Choir, which is “made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces” to “come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery.” “Unbroken” is set to appear on the singer’s upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020.

“Although the Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames,” the post concluded.

As the philanthropic duo shared the exciting news of their joint project, they were spotted out and about at Abbey Road Studios. Scroll through the gallery below to see pics!