Duke of Sussex Prince Harry left Duchess Meghan and baby Archie at home to watch England play South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday, November 2. He was joined by Japan’s Crown Prince and Princess, Fumihito and Kiko, at International Stadium Yokohama.

Even though it was a good game, England lost to South Africa. But instead of feeling sad that his home country didn’t take home the first prize trophy, Harry got up and showed his support to the winning team in the locker room after the game was over.

He was seen giving handshakes to Lodewyk de Jager, RG Snyman, Willie le Roux and more players from the South Africa team following their victory. Then later in the day, he took to Instagram to write a few kind words about England after they lost by 20 points.

“Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months,” he wrote online. “Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you.”

“To the whole of South Africa — rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you. After last months visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy! Arigatu gozaimasu Nihon,” he added.

Before Harry headed to Japan to watch the game, he shared a video message wishing England’s rugby team the best. “Alright lads, just wanted to wish you the best of luck for the World Cup,” he said. “When I saw you at Pennyhill Park you were all so in sync and this is certainly the best-prepared team we’ve had for many years thanks to the time that you’ve spent together.”

“Everyone is so pumped for this. It is definitely our year,” he added. “Make sure you bring it home. Most importantly, have fun!”

Scroll below to see photos of Harry congratulating South Africa’s rugby team after their big win!