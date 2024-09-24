Looking California casual in a T-shirt, khakis and blazer, Prince Harry smiled for the cameras at a benefit tennis tournament the weekend of his 40th birthday. “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” he told the BBC.

He’s come a long way over the past decade. The father of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, says that “doing good in the world” has become his life’s mission. He marked his September 15 birthday with an intimate dinner with friends thrown by his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry also received some unexpected birthday greetings from his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex,” William’s official account posted online.

In his next decade, Harry wants to see his wife and children thrive, find meaningful work and mend his relationship with his father and brother. “He’s very confident that he and his father will be in a better place in the coming year,” says a friend. “He and William will always have their issues, and Harry’s made mistakes, but he loves his brother dearly.”

Prince Harry’s Relationship With Meghan Markle Is Stronger

Moving forward, Harry can’t help but feel like the hard part is over. “It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first,” says the friend, who notes that the couple are content living in California. “It’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love.” Harry is also looking forward to the next stage of his own evolution. “The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart,” says the friend. “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing.”