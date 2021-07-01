Prince Harry gave a rare update on fatherhood while making an appearance at the WellChild Awards at Kew Gardens on Wednesday, June 30. The Duke of Sussex revealed what life has been like as a dad of two since welcoming his daughter, Lilibet, earlier in the month.

“Two is definitely a juggle,” the 36-year-old could be overheard telling fellow attendee Ed Sheeran, the Daily Mail reported. Per Hello!, Harry later described his newborn as a “very chilled” baby, who “seems happy to just sit there while [her older brother] Archie is running around like crazy.”

Shutterstock

The handsome duke, who shares his 2-year-old son Archie and nearly 1-month-old Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle, shared the sweet update before speaking to the audience. During his speech, Harry addressed the crowd and expressed how his involvement in the organization has become so much more meaningful since welcoming his children.

“Since becoming a patron of WellChild in 2007, this organization and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart,” he said. “I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.”

The former working royal said now that he’s a “father of two,” he’s even more “connected” and “inspired” by the families supported by WellChild, a charity that provides care for seriously ill children and young people. “I could not be prouder to be here,” he gushed.

It sure seems like Harry is relishing his role as a dad of two since Lilibet’s arrival on June 4. Not only are the duke and Meghan, 39, thrilled about expanding their family, but Archie also loves having a little sibling around.

Simon Dawson/AP/Shutterstock

In fact, the youngster is already “obsessed” with baby Lilibet. “Archie is so excited about being a big brother and loves her to bits,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly following the tot’s birth.

While it seems like the Sussexes are on cloud 9 since becoming a family of four, like typical moms and dads, parenthood isn’t always easy. That’s why Meghan and Harry are super grateful to have Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, around to help out at home.

“Doria has been staying with Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home since just before the birth,” another source previously shared with Closer. “She’s such a natural at being a grandmother and loves being with Archie and now Lili too. She thinks the world of her Lili.”