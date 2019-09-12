The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle), are making their own rules! Just a year ago, Meghan, 38, broke royal protocol by opening her own car door. Harry, 34, is now doing the exact same thing.

When the young prince attended the 5th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Tuesday, September 10, he didn’t wait for one of his royal aides to open and close his car door for him. While getting out of the vehicle, Harry shut the door himself and didn’t seem too bothered by the whole ordeal.

Shutterstock

Just like his wife, Harry has been pushing the boundaries of the royal family in his own way. By breaking royal protocol, he’s showing the world that not every rule needs to be followed — and that’s something that both he and his wife can agree on.

“Meghan is the most potent modernizing force in the royal family,” royals expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told Us Weekly. “In her trips abroad, she has behaved impeccably, communicating so spontaneously to individuals and to crowds and looking gorgeous. She and Harry clearly need to do things their way, and that may well not be the conventional royal way.”

In fact, Prince Harry recently spoke out about him and his family using private jets to get around after he received a lot of backlash for not taking commercial flights.

“We can all do better and, while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” he said at an event in Amsterdam on Tuesday, September 3. “The question is what we do to balance it out.”

MEGA

However, Harry admitted that sometimes he likes to use private jets to fly to another location because it ensures the safety of his family. “I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial,” he said. “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

We get it, Harry!