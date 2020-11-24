Keeping it simple! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hoping to go all out for Thanksgiving this year, but decided to scale back their celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Meghan wanted to have a big, traditional dinner in Montecito and to invite a bunch of her closest friends, but health is more important,” says the royal source. “With COVID-19 cases soaring, she refuses to take any risks. She’s planning something smaller with [her mother] Doria Ragland, son Archie and Harry.”

The couple will be marking the special occasion by working directly with a few of their favorite charities on Thursday, November 26. “Doria is involved too. They’re not saying exactly what it is, but it’ll either be in Los Angeles or Montecito,” adds the insider.

After breaking tradition and “stepping back” from their royal duties in January, the former Suits actress, 39, and Harry, 36, are counting their blessings and eager to spread positivity to others.

“They have so much to be thankful for this year — an amazing family, their health, and, of course, their gorgeous new home,” the insider continues. “Harry and Meghan want to do something special for those less fortunate. Giving back to others is so important to them, especially over the holidays.”

While the dynamic duo enjoys their new home and lifestyle in California, their former abode in the United Kingdom is getting some use from a family member. Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as they await the arrival of baby No. 1.

Fortunately, a small relocation on Meghan and Harry’s part also helped them enjoy the Golden State even more. In August, it was revealed the pair fled L.A. and ventured over to Santa Barbara to avoid all of the hustle and bustle.

“Harry doesn’t know the area well at all, but so far so good,” another source told In Touch exclusively at the time. “Santa Barbara is more his scene than L.A. It’s peaceful and chill. He has the freedom and space he needs.”

Meghan and Harry have been going strong since tying the knot in May 2018. The lovebirds later welcomed their first child, 18-month-old son Archie, in May 2019, and now they are enjoying having Meghan’s mother, Doria, so close in proximity!