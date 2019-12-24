Ready for the best gift you’ll get this holiday season? Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) just shared their 2019 Christmas card, and it’s too cute for words. The holiday photo is the family’s first to feature son Archie, but he’s not just in the picture — the daddy’s boy is front and center as he crawls towards the camera. “Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year,” the card says. “From our family to yours.”

The royal couple posted the card on the Twitter account for their charity, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. “Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the social page wrote along with the photo. “Very merry Christmas, everyone!”

Fans were quick to fawn over the adorable tot. “King Archie stole the whole show!” one wrote, tweeting hearteye emojis. “The world’s favorite royal family does it again,” added another. “How cute is Archie?” A third agreed, “Archie got so big, and he is so precious. What a beautiful Christmas card it is of the family. Love it.”

This year, the family of three are spending the holidays in Canada with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” a spokesperson for the couple explained to Us Weekly. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

A royal insider revealed to Life & Style that, so far, the celebrations are going well. “Meghan’s so excited and relaxed back in Toronto,” they shared. “They may go to Banff [in Alberta to go] skiing over New Year’s. It depends. They’re going to play it by ear. But right now they’re going out to dinners, they’re having fun. They’re not hiding, but nobody really notices when they’re in Toronto.”

The couple have experience when it comes to keeping a low profile in Canada without feeling like they have to stay inside. “Remember that Harry went to see Meghan so many times before they announced that they were dating, and nobody seemed to ever have seen them,” the insider told Life & Style. “They know how to hide — without hiding — in Toronto.” It sounds like the royals’ Christmas is shaping up to be pretty incredible.