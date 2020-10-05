When it comes to keeping baby Archie busy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prefer their 17-month-old son play “outside,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. That’s why the Duke of Sussex and the former Suits actress are “against” their only child “watching too much TV.”

“Harry and Meghan think it’s important for him to be outdoors as much as possible,” the insider reveals, noting the royal couple are “in the process of updating the outside play area” in the backyard of their new Santa Barbara home. “[They] already bought him a new swing!”

In order to limit their royal tot’s screen time, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, have been introducing Archie to fun outdoor activities. “Obviously he’s way too young to play sports, but Harry’s already trying to teach him to kick a ball,” the source explains.

“One of Archie’s favorite toys is his ball set,” the insider continues. “He’s [also] obsessed with the dogs and loves playing fetch with them.”

Since the handsome prince and the Deal or No Deal alum moved into their new Santa Barbara mansion in early August, they’ve been enjoying the luxuries of their $14.7 million property. Considering their abode, which is located in the prestigious Montecito neighborhood, boasts a massive backyard with a lavish pool, “Harry [has] already [started] teaching Archie to swim,” a previous insider told Closer in mid-September.

The royal lovebirds — who tied the knot in May 2018 — have also been “spending a lot of time in the garden,” the source dished. “They’re building a vegetable garden and are growing fruit and herbs. Since meeting Meghan, Harry eats more healthily. Everything they eat is organic.”

Prior to settling down in Santa Barbara, Meghan and Harry were living with their little one at actor Tyler Perry‘s $18 million residence in Los Angeles since March. Their move to L.A. came two months after the duo had been living in Vancouver, Canada, following their decision to step back from Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in early January.

Even though it’s been a rollercoaster ride of a time for the longtime lovebirds, the doting dad and the brunette beauty couldn’t be more excited about putting down roots in central California. “Harry and Meghan have no regrets whatsoever about purchasing their home in Montecito,” the previous insider told Closer. “Harry is definitely happier and it’s nice to see him smiling again.”

Harry and Meghan are making so many memories with Archie in their new abode!