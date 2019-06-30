They need a nap! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked very excited to meet players and staff from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox before their big baseball series in London, but the pair actually didn’t get much sleep the night before.

The royal duo made a surprise cameo prior to the first ever Major League Baseball game played in Europe, as they also attended a reception where they met athletes of the Invictus Games, an organization the Duke of Sussex, 34, founded in 2014 for injured servicemen and women that was a charity partner at the series. While there, Harry and the former actress, 37, met Bianca Rainbow-Jones and her 9-month old daughter named Raphaella.

“We talked babies!” Bianca said, according to People. “They said, ‘We’ve just left [the screaming] — we had that about an hour before we came here!’ Harry said they had a sleepless night.”

Even without much sleep, the happy couple were still all smiles, as they visited the clubhouses of both teams and received gifts, including a Yankee jersey with baby Archie‘s name on it.

It has only been seven weeks since the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child, but she has been making public appearances. Recently, the Suits alum showed up for the first time since welcoming her baby at Trooping the Colour, where she sat alongside Kate Middleton.

The royal couple are also expected to make many trips in the near future, including a visit to South Africa in the fall. “TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” the announcement on the pair’s official Instagram read on Thursday, June 27. “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries.”

Well, we just hope that the two get plenty of sleep next time around!