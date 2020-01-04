What a way to kick off the new year! Prince George stands proudly alongside his dad Prince William and his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in a new wonderful photo.

The young royal, 6, appears in a portrait that was taken before the head monarch’s annual Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace in December 18. “To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George,” the royal family’s official Instagram said about the pic. ‬”The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.”

Take a look at the incredible snap below!

Shutterstock

People were all about the new photo, as they took to the comments section to respond. “All have their own great qualities to bring,” one fan said. Another added, “He’s growing up so quickly.” In the picture, all four royals stand and smile next to one another, with Charles’ hand on his grandson’s shoulder.

This marks just the second time that a portrait has been published by the Buckingham Palace of these four — little George stands on a stack of books in the first photo taken back in 2016.

Shutterstock

George looks just has happy in the 2019 version, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since he and his siblings — Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — had quite the time over the holidays with their great-grandmother. The royal kids “had a blast at the queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly recently. “[Elizabeth] always makes a huge effort to turn her home into a winter wonderland … The kids were wowed by tree and decorations!”

The source also revealed just how not so stuffy Elizabeth behaves when it comes to the little ones over Christmas. “While the lunch is pretty formal, the queen let’s the kids be kids — she knows how excited they are at this time,” the insider said. “If they want to go off and play together, she’s fine with it.”

It is always great to see just how much joy there is in the royal family!