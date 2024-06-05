This is heartbreaking.

In a new interview, Prince‘s sister Tyka Nelson, 56, revealed the late icon called her in 2014 with some alarming news — he was predicting his death.

“He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do,'” she shared on the upcoming People and ABC special People Icons: Gone Too Soon.

“My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles,” she said. “He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear.”

Prince suddenly died on April 21, 2016, from a drug overdose. He was 57-years-old. “The last day I saw him, we were making jokes,” Tyka added. “We hugged three times.”

Tyka told Entertainment Tonight in October 2016, “I’ve had two years to deal with it, but there’s a lot of people that have only had from April to now, so I guess I would say give it another year and a half and maybe you’ll be where I’m at,” she confessed. “I’m sorry that you’re hurting.”

Shortly after his unfortunate passing last year, a friend close to the “Purple Rain” singer revealed even though Prince was able to predict his death, he had one fear when it came down to it.

“I just pray Prince wasn’t cognizant, even for a mite of a moment, that he was dying alone in a nondescript elevator, in a Wonder Bread suburb of the city that was one day too late in telling him we loved him as much as he loved Minneapolis,” he said. “Because there’s one thing I’m positive I know about Prince. After knowing him in forever alternating cycles of greater, lesser and sometimes not-at-all friendship over the last 31 years: His biggest and perhaps only fear was dying alone.” So sad.

