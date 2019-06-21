Secret agent royal! The hard working people on the set of the new James Bond film got quite the surprise when Prince Charles himself paid them a visit — and Daniel Craig was more than ready to give him a tour!

On Thursday, June 20, the Prince of Wales, 70, dropped by the 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios, near London, in order to see the new fun stuff that the crew is working on for Bond 25 — everything from incredible gadgets and cars were on display for the royal. The current Bond, 51, was more than happy to show Queen Elizabeth‘s son around, as he showed off the film’s custom-made Aston Martins. Charles came prepared for the tour too, as he wore a nice navy blue pinstripe suit with a tie decorated with speed boats and palm trees — the new movie is mostly set in Jamaica, so that makes sense!

As for the actor, he went the gray suit route, matched with a bold blue tie. This is said to be Daniel’s final turn as the iconic character, so he is pulling out all the stops, and what better way to make your last performance as the legendary secret agent memorable than by inviting an iconic royal?

Scroll on down below to see Charles’ day on the James Bond set!