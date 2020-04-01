On the mend! Prince Charles announced he’s officially recovering after testing positive for coronavirus on March 25. Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest son revealed the good news in a video shared to the Clarence House’s Twitter page on Wednesday, April 1.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” the 71-year-old stated.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

The Prince of Wales — who is officially out of self-isolation after being in quarantine for seven days, the Clarence House recently confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY — appeared to be in good spirits as he spoke on his battle with COVID-19.

While offering words of wisdom amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Charles said he and wife Duchess Camilla‘s “hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty.” The beloved royal also extended his support to those “in every community” and to people of “all ages.”

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed,” he continued in his announcement. “At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

He sweetly added, “There are truly wonderful neighbors, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk, and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital assistance and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

The news of Charles’ recovery comes a little over a week after the Clarence House confirmed Prince William and Prince Harry‘s father had “tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement read. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

However, a source told Closer Weekly exclusively that the prince wasn’t letting his diagnosis get him down. “He’s doing OK and is in constant contact with royal doctors,” the insider dished on March 26. “He’s not the type to kick up a fuss” and he “doesn’t want anyone worrying about him.”

We hope the royal family continues to stay safe and healthy!

