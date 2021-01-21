Bindi Irwin is getting ready to welcome baby No. 1, so it makes sense that she’s prepping the nursery just in time for her little girl’s arrival. The pregnant TV personality shared the first glimpse inside her soon-to-be daughter’s bedroom in a pic of her growing baby bump.

“Baby girl, we can’t wait for you to be here,” Bindi, 22, penned on social media on Wednesday, January 20. Via her Instagram Stories, the Australian conservationist showed off the nature-themed nursery she and husband Chandler Powell designed.

As Bindi cradled her growing belly, she posed next to her little one’s soft pink changing table that featured a floral mat. Behind the piece of furniture, the wall was painted with water-colored images of butterflies, bunnies, multi-colored flowers and a gray crescent moon.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum has been documenting her journey since announcing her pregnancy in August 2020, and in mid-January, she revealed she just entered her third trimester. As Bindi prepares for her first child to arrive, the mom-to-be couldn’t be more excited to experience this new chapter with Chandler, 24.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the daughter of late TV star Steve Irwin wrote on Instagram while announcing her pregnancy. “It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.”

This may be Bindi’s first experience with motherhood, but the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star has more than enough love and support from her mom, Terri Irwin; her brother, Robert Irwin; and the rest of her and Chandler’s amazing family. Following the announcement, a source revealed their loved ones were “ecstatic.”

“[Terri] is over the moon,” the insider shared with Closer Weekly. “She’s already planning on being a doting grandma.”

Even though Bindi and Chandler — who married in May 2020 — “didn’t expect” to have children this young, they’re “happy” to be starting a family together. “[They’re] going to be amazing parents,” the source dished, adding Bindi wishes her late dad could be around to meet his granddaughter. “It’s very bittersweet because Steve would have been the best grandpa ever.”