Over the last few years, CBD has been on the forefront of a massive shift in the health and wellness communities. More and more people are discovering the potential benefits of this natural relief alternative for their health conditions and ailments. Though research is still limited but, on the rise, CBD is thought to provide relief for a variety of conditions, especially those that can impact aging populations, from arthritis to depression to cancer and more. While CBD’s potential therapeutic properties can benefit people and even animals of all ages, the senior populations are typically most impacted by debilitating health conditions. CBD, or cannabidiol, can be a great addition to daily life for a variety of reasons, all leading in the direction of increased comfort. Here are just a few potentially life-changing benefits of utilizing CBD for senior citizens based on early-stage research.

Improve Sleep Quality

While sleeping disorders like insomnia are common among many individuals, seniors seem to suffer from sleep deprivation or irregularity more than most other age groups. Experts suggest these shifts in sleep patterns in older people can even be caused by the chemical imbalances brought on by prescribed medications that many seniors take daily. Our body uses the time we sleep to flush out toxins and restore itself, making it imperative for seniors especially to maintain some regularity. A sleep disorder can lead to further complications, often ending in anxiety and depression. Combating the issues that cause sleep disorders is the best place to start. CBD has been shown to alleviate stress, anxiety and restlessness which can all be the cause of sleeping issues, creating a sense of calm and aiding in sleep quality.

Pain Management

CBD has been thought to have the ability to alleviate or at least aid in managing pain, particularly centered around inflammation. Nearly half the senior population in the United States suffer from arthritis or some form of chronic pain according to the CDC. Cannabidiol, or CBD, works with the endocannabinoid system to maintain balance and eliminate free radicals. This is done by activating various receptors within the system, which allows for management of pain related symptoms. CBD serves as a natural alternative for prescription medications and can be ideal for seniors who are concerned with side-effects or addiction of pharmaceutical drugs, which is so common nowadays.

Manage Medication

Often times when people are disrupted by a serious health condition, they eventually turn to a prescription to manage or relive the problem if no other option is available. While most medications can provide temporary relief for a condition, they may also require the gradual increase in dosage over time if a condition worsens, that could possibly damage the body further. Our bodies can adapt to actually needing a medication after a long enough period of time, which is where CBD may be able come in and help with some relief and management. There have been limited studies showing CBD could not only alleviate conditions but could also possibly aid in lessening the amount of prescribed medication fighting an ailment, and in turn the dependency. One such study found that CBD could potentially aid in reduction of relapsing or impulsive behavior that could lead to prescription dependency. Though CBD does show promise in the direction of a natural alternative to combat addiction or prevent prescription drug abuse, it is always important to consult your doctor before changing or adding any medical or health routines or practices, natural alternative or not.

Improved Bone Health

As our bodies age naturally there is the possibility of bone deuteriation or osteoporosis. Bones can become brittle and fragile making them more prone to breaking. Seniors especially are vulnerable to broken bones or fractures because of this. CBD has the ability to not only aid in diminishing inflammation but could also help strengthen bones through cell repair. According to a study, CBD was actually shown to help the healing process of fractures and strengthen aging bones.

Aid in Heart Health

The American College of Cardiology states that heart disease is the most common condition among older adults, as well as the number one cause of death in United States. There are more than half a million Americans suffering from high blood pressure which is the leading cause of any heart conditions. CBD has potent antioxidant properties that could reduce cardiac inflammation. One study found that CBD could be helpful in treating cardiovascular disorders and diabetic complications by deterring inflammation and cell death.

CBD For Seniors Takeaways

While we all try to make the most of it as the time comes, not everyone enjoys getting older. However, CBD has the potential to make the aging process that much better. As our bodies naturally age, we face the threat of health conditions more often. Utilizing CBD could possibly aid in overall health and quality of life for seniors because of its powerful interaction with the human body, brain and their complex systems. CBD is becoming a promising natural alternative and relief option for seniors with a variety of conditions, eliminating the worry of addiction or overuse of prescription medications.

When turning to CBD for health and wellness, it is always important to consider the quality of your product. Always turn to CBD products with third-party tested lab results that mirror label claims and pass pesticide and solvent tests to ensure your safety and the quality of your chosen product. There are even companies and CBD products created specifically for seniors, like Blue Ribbon Hemp; providing the perfect place to start for seniors using CBD.

