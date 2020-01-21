Truly an inspiration! Pink is all about aging the natural way and she revealed just how much she’s against getting plastic surgery in a letter she wrote to herself via Twitter on Sunday, January 19.

“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines, especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger … You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot … you smoked,” the 40-year-old wrote.

Shutterstock

“Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what [that] person is feeling,” she continued. “And their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t. I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

The “F–kin’ Perfect” singer then swore off the idea of getting plastic surgery because she has no desire to fool father time. “I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” she added. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I’m about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s–t at 30 miles per hour, 100 feet in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

After sharing her inspirational tweets with the world, Pink’s fans completely agreed with her statements. “I love what you just said, more than anything,” one of her followers commented. “Who cares about wrinkles and age lines and everything else that goes with being human? Accept your body is just the face of your souls clock and it does its best to show you how much time you have. Enjoy your time and family.”

Shutterstock

Another said, “Blessed are those that make it to get older in this world! You earned every wrinkle and don’t let this crazy diet and beauty obsessed world tell you otherwise.”

Kelly Clarkson also chimed in on the conversation and tweeted, ” I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing. You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”

Pink has got the right idea. We all need love ourselves no matter what!