In case you were feeling a little down, Pink has exactly what you need to get you through the day! The beloved singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, and shared the most adorable video while working out with her son, Jameson.

“Laughter is the best medicine,” she captioned the cute clip. In the video, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer, 39, can be seen doing exercises with her 2-year-old son. While leaning on her hands and toes in the plank position, Pink hilariously tapped her little man as she brought her knees to her chest. Jameson adorably giggled at his mom as the video played out. So cute!



Even though users are often quick to criticize the Grammy winner, fans flooded the comment section with sweet messages regarding the mother-son moment. “Well there is no way the parent police can have a go at you for this post. There is nothing better than hearing children laughing,” one fan wrote. “What a beautiful laugh. You guys are so cute!!!” gushed another. A third echoed, “This is so right. Laughter and pure love!”

Navigating social media hasn’t been easy for Pink, considering the amount of unnecessary backlash she has received regarding the way she parents her kids. In fact, she revealed this past July that she was disabling comments on her page after sparking pointless controversy due to photos she shared of her two kids — including daughter Willow, 8. Pink also announced in April that she was officially done sharing photos of her children, both of whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, on social media.

“I like to share my family. It’s the proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done,” she said to Ellen DeGeneres during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Even though she has since enabled comments and began posting about her kids again, Pink explained how the nasty responses ultimately made the decision for her. “I won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it,” she said. “I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

We’re hope Pink continues to share super cute pictures and videos with her sweet kids!