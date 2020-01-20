Family fun! Pink seemed happier than ever as she stepped out at Disneyland with husband Carey Hart and their two kids. The beloved songstress couldn’t wipe the beaming smile off her face as she galivanted around the theme park with daughter Willow and son Jameson, munched on some delicious treats and rode some of the park’s best amusement rides.

The 40-year-old beauty was glowing as she enjoyed the family outing at Disneyland on Friday, January 17. Pink looked comfy and casual as she wore a pair of light blue mom jeans, a black sweatshirt, a large black coat and a pair of sneakers. The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer even got into the Disney spirit as she was seen wearing a baseball cap with Mickey Mouse ears!

During her outing, the proud mom of two shared a super cute photo of 8-year-old Willow and 3-year-old Jameson. In the snap, Pink’s little bundles of joy can be seen posing in their Disney-themed ensembles while enjoying their family trip to the beloved theme park. Willow looked stunning in a Cinderella costume while little Jameson dressed up as Woody from Toy Story.

“Proud Mama. Why does [Willow] look like she works there though?” Pink jokingly captioned the photo of her daughter, who can be seen resting her hand on Jameson’s shoulder as they posed for the sibling pic. “She legit looks like she’s being paid for this photo.” LOL!

Fans of the Grammy winner — who tied the knot with husband Carey, 44, in 2006 — flooded the comment section of her post with sweet messages for the celebrity kiddos. “She’s very gentle with great poise,” one fan said of Willow’s modeling skills, while another echoed, “Beautiful children!!!” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Awww she looks beautiful. Woody’s pretty darn cute too!”

Earlier this month, Pink and Carey celebrated their milestone 14th wedding anniversary with sweet posts. The longtime pair took to Instagram on January 7, to share their heartwarming tributes in honor of the special celebration.

“So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck,” the “What About Us” singer wrote at the time. “We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. You’re a real man, Carey Hart.”

