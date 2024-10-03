The flames of love are still burning fiercely for Pink and Carey Hart after 18 years of marriage. The former motorcycle racer shared some photos on Instagram of a getaway with his wife, and fans are swooning over his caption.

“What a weekend. Been a minute since wifey @pink and I had a motorcycle get away,” Carey, 49, captioned a post on Wednesday, October 2. “Life has been crazy with her massive stadium tour, and our kids fill in all of the spare time. It was a nice reminder of how bad ass this woman is. She can ride her ass off, drink me under the table, and run a pool table like no other. She is a bad woman 🤘🏼🤘🏼. And damn, do I love to follow her on a motorcycle. An amazing view 😍😍. Looking forward to many more of these once tour wraps up. @indianmotorcycle @bellhelmets.”

In two of the photos, Pink, 45, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart, rode on a motorcycle with a pair of leather boots on. In another picture, she played billiards while sporting a black dress and the same black boots. The last photo in the set saw the “Raise Your Glass” singer smiling while leaning against a wall.

“I wanna be her when i grow uppp,” one person commented on the post. Another commenter said, “I aspire to be her level of badassery, but it is simply unattainable. She is the Queen!!!”

Courtesy of Carey Hart/Instagram

Currently, Pink is on her Summer Carnival tour, which is set to wrap in November. But even though she’s had incredible success throughout her career, she has remained humble.

“We sold three million tickets in the last six months, but you don’t really hear about it unless you went,” she told 60 Minutes in June. “So at the end of the day, do I give a s–it who talks about me? As long as the mom and the daughter, or the dad who’s in the Pink T-shirt, as well as his daughter and her three friends, had a fantastic time — or the gay couple that came together and felt super safe at my show because no one heckled them, that’s what really matters.”

Courtesy of Carey Hart/Instagram

In addition to touring with her successful music, Pink is a mom to kids Willow and Jameson, whom she welcomed with Carey in 2011 and 2016, respectively. The “So What” songstress admitted that she was scared of motherhood before welcoming her children.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” Pink told People in February 2023. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

But, she reflected on how her life has certainly changed for the better since becoming a mom.

“I was in charge of snacks for last week’s basketball game; I’m chaperoning Willow’s dance next Friday. … Who am I?” Pink said. “But I love it.”