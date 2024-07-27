Pierce Brosnan has turned 71 — but incredibly he’s still a mama’s boy!

The former James Bond actor was seen in London enjoying a night on the town with his 90-year-old mom, Mary Smith, and a friend says he loves showering her with luxury and attention!

“They were very poor when Pierce was growing up, and it’s one of the highlights of his life that he can give his mother anything her heart desires now,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

Keith Hamshere/Getty

“He feels blessed to be a senior citizen and still have his mother around. He plans to have her with him when he turns 80!”

Pierce largely had to do without his mother as a kid. His father left when he was an infant, and his grandparents raised him in Ireland while his mom worked as a nurse in England.

“My mother was very courageous — she took the bold steps, wanting a better life for her and myself,” Brosnan has said.