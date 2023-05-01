A true match made in heaven! Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, stepped out on the red carpet in gorgeous outfits for the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Pierce, 69, rocked a patterned tuxedo while Keely, 59, stunned in a black sequined gown. She accessorized the look with a tulle cape and pearl earrings. The couple, who wed in 2001 after seven years of dating, looked so happy as they posed for photos together among other A-list stars at fashion’s biggest event.

On Twitter, fans were buzzing over the intricate floral detail on the Urge actor’s suit jacket. It was a nice touch to the traditional tuxedo silhouette that Pierce normally rocks during red carpet events. The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and the duo’s looks certainly delivered.

At one point, the James Bond actor wore a pair of stylish sunglasses, paying homage to his iconic movie character who loved wearing tinted shades. The lovebirds were inseparable during the rare outing but are always gushing about their love for each other on social media an in interviews. Pierce and Keely celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in August 2022.

“We danced that night and still dance the dance today,” the Mamma Mia! star wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo from their wedding. “I could do it all again.”

As if Pierce and Keely’s relationship couldn’t get any sweeter, the doting husband found the cutest way to honor his wife with his role in the 2023 film Black Adam.

“This is our wedding ring and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], ‘Time flies on love’s wings,'” Pierce told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate.”

It seems like the Remington Steel alum and the ABC correspondent are happy as can be.

“When Keely looks at me, I go weak,” Pierce exclusively told Closer of their fairytale marriage in 2018. “I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without.”

Scroll below to see photos of Pierce and Keely at the 2023 Met Gala.