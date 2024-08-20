Country star Phil Vassar is on the road again after admitting he twice “dropped dead” last year from a heart attack and stroke. But freaked-out friends are begging the “Six-Pack Summer” singer to slow down — before it’s too late.

Phil, 62, reveals, “I was dead for 30 minutes a couple times. No heartbeat. No heartbeat at all!”

But 18 months after the ordeal — which saw first responders shock him 11 times — the hitmaker is happily touring.

However, sources say his inner circle is convinced he’s playing with fire — and may get burned.

“Life on the road is grueling — not to mention all the partying that goes along with it. For someone in his condition — who’s living on borrowed time — it just seems like an unnecessary risk,” an insider observes.

Phil, who linked his medical emergency to a hereditary condition, says he’s slowed his pace and is “not pounding it” like he used to.

But pals fear for his future and believe the health scare should’ve been a wake-up call.

“Instead of learning from this experience and dialing back his life, he’s booking shows left and right and taking on any gig that’s offered,” the insider explains. “He’s back in the studio making another album and making all these plans. He’s very defiant about it and seems to think he’s invincible!”